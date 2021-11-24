Florida man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

James Beeks, 49, of Orlando, was charged with a felony count of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. He was arrested in Milwaukee and made his initial court appearance in Wisconsin. He was released pending further court proceedings. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.

According to court documents, Beeks joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.