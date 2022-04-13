Florida man charged with attacking officers at Capitol riot

According to court documents, Miles on Jan. 6, 2021, joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol that day in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence, including a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Miles marched in a group to the Capitol, where he and other rioters fought with police officers who were protecting the Capitol. Miles shoved and attempted to punch police officers, prosecutors said. Miles then made his way up a staircase, smashed a plank of wood into a window and entered the building through that broken window, officials said. He briefly walked through the building and then left through a door.