Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

According to court documents, Adams joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Adams unlawfully approached the U.S. Capitol after rioters pushed through a line of United States Capitol Police officers. Adams eventually entered the Rotunda and then went through Statuary Hall, officials said. Prosecutors said Adams went to the House chamber doorway, where he joined a group chanting, “Break it down!” and “Stop the steal!”