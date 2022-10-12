Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says

Florida's lawmakers from both parties are keen on assuring voters going into the mid-term elections next month that they are fighting for the state when it comes to federal disaster aid. Rubio is running for a third term against Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is emphasizing her role as chairwoman of a House panel that oversees FEMA's work.

Congress faces a mid-December deadline to fund the government, giving lawmakers a prime opportunity to include disaster aid before the end of the year. But Rubio has warned that aid for Florida should be kept separate.

“We are capable in this country, in the Congress, of voting for disaster relief after key events like this without using it as a vehicle or a mechanism for people to load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm," Rubio said recently on CNN.