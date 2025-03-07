Florida Panthers add veteran Brad Marchand as they gear up for run at another Stanley Cup title

“I haven't even spoken to him yet, but his record speaks for itself,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We're thrilled to have him on board. ... looking forward to buckling down and being the best team we can be."

Marchand is another huge acquisition for the Panthers, who brought in veteran defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday, and needed a boost after losing the veteran forward Tkachuk to an upper body injury that has him week to week.

Zito described the Panthers' trade deadline approach as a comprehensive process of intense phone calls and meetings.

“Our meetings are nothing short of a brawl sometimes,” he quipped.

The Marchand trade, Zito added, came together late, but they got the guy they felt fit best with their team.

“In the course of your scouting, you’re constantly evaluating, you're filing reports, you're ranking," he said. "You can call any GM in the leaugue and ask him about any player in the league. And in a minute, they’ll tell you everything you want to know about that player, what the team thinks about him, his strengths, his weaknesses. And so it’s an ongoing narrative for each player, and that’s our job.”

A four-time All-Star, Marchand had 422 goals and 554 assists in Boston. He has 21 goals and 26 assists this season but has not played since leaving the Bruins’ March 1 game against Pittsburgh with an unspecified upper body injury. He is expected to miss a few weeks. Zito said Florida was “comfortable” acquiring Marchand despite the injury.

The Panthers gave up a second-round draft pick for Marchand that could become a first-rounder if Florida wins two rounds in the playoffs and the veteran plays in 50% of their postseason games.

Florida, currently 39-21-3, seems primed for another deep postseason run. And with Marchand and Tkachuk — who has not played since last month's 4 Nations tournament — likely back for the postseason it'll do it with one of the scrappiest teams in the league.

Zito said he likes Marchand's fit with Florida's deep group — both talent and personality-wise.

“I suspect that it's going to be a rather seamless (transition),” he said. “Our group is very welcoming, very kind. It’s a community and they’re very open, very concerned about each other. I think they'll fit famously."

Marchand is already very familiar with his new team, which knocked his Bruins out of the playoffs the past two seasons. During their second round series last year, Marchand took a shot to the head from Sam Bennett, another hard-nosed Panther.

“The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has,” Marchand said at the time. “People don’t say that but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hurt someone. That’s just how it goes in the playoffs.”

