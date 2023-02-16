Florida plant nursery fire sends flames, smoke into sky

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. at Nursery Supplies Inc. in Kissimmee, which is just south of Orlando in central Florida, authorities told news outlets.

Hazmat teams from Osceola County and nearby Orange County were monitoring the air quality in the area. No evacuations of nearby homes or businesses have been ordered. Nearly 2 acres (0.81 hectares) of pallets holding the two-gallon plastic pots for plants, some stacked as high as 10 feet (3 meters), caught fire. The pallets at the nursery retail outlet were outdoors, and firefighters were trying to protect the outlet's building from the blaze.