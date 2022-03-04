Florida Republicans near 15-week abortion ban

“It's not OK to force someone who's been sexually assaulted and impregnated to carry that pregnancy to term if they don't want too, it's just not,” Book, a Democrat, said through tears on the Senate floor. “And if a woman or a girl needs more than 15 weeks to decide, we should be able to give that to her.”

Republicans have said the bill is reasonable and gives women enough time to consider whether to get an abortion.

“This bill does not ban abortion. You have the opportunity, if you so choose, to have an abortion, to have that choice. I think there is plenty of room within this bill to be able to act appropriately, and I don't think it's necessary to have the exceptions for rape and incest,” Sen. Kelli Stargel, a Republican, said this week.

The legislation has already passed the House. DeSantis, a Republican, has previously signaled his support for the proposal and is expected to sign it into law.