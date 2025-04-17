Florida State cancels all on-campus sports events through the weekend after on-campus shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has canceled all home athletic events, including its final spring football practices and a baseball series against Virginia, through the weekend after an on-campus shooting Thursday left two dead and at least six others injured.

The two people who died were not students at the university, but the shooter is believed to be a student, Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower. He was the son of a sheriff’s deputy whose former service weapon was used in the shooting.