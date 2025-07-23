Florida State is coming off a brutal year. Coach Mike Norvell is moving forward with exuberance

It's easy to understand why in moving on from last year's remarkable crashout.

The Seminoles went from winning the 2023 ACC title that marked the program's first in nine years to becoming a preseason league favorite that finished last — the league's first-ever 17th-place finisher due to expansion — in a two-win season. Things got so bad that Norvell had to fire both his coordinators before the end of the season.

That led to changes that include hiring former Auburn and UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to run the offense. FSU also hired Tony White from Nebraska as defensive coordinator.

Malzahn's arrival stands out. He coached Auburn to the national title game, where the Tigers lost to FSU to cap the 2013 season, and must fix an offense that ranked among the nation's worst (270.3 yards, 15.4 points per game).

“We’ve experienced the highest of highs, and we’ve also found ourselves in a valley," Norvell said. "We’ve faced some disappointments. But every part of it has come back to our response. This team and this season that’s ahead, I’ve got great expectations.”

Georgia Tech extends OC Faulkner

Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner is sticking with the Yellow Jackets with a contract extension. ESPN first reported news Wednesday of the two-year deal, with coach Brent Key later confirming a deal in place with “the best playcaller in the country."

Georgia Tech averaged 28.9 points and 424.5 yards per game last season.

“I’m excited for him, excited for the opportunity, but more excited for these players to be able to have continuity on the staff,” Key said. “Continuity on your team, retention of your team, your roster, continuity on your coaching staff. That shows stability of a program.”

Claiborne's workload prep

New Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert is ready to lean on running back Demond Claiborne, quipping — or maybe not? — that Claiborne might get 40 carries a game.

“I mean, if he wants to give me 40, I’ll take 40,” Claiborne said with a smile.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior ran for 1,049 yards and 11 scores last year. He said he’s tried to take better care of his body, including more emphasis on stretching after workouts, and said he had slimmed down from about 15% body fat last year to around 13%.

“Not really too much of a difference,” Claiborne said. “But you can definitely tell when I take my shirt off that my abs are showing a little more.”

Syracuse brought a punter?

Syracuse coach Fran Brown doesn't mind being a little different. Nor does he mind rewarding hard work.

That's why Brown invited punter Jack Stonehouse to ACC media days. Brown said he made the call because Stonehouse is one of the players on his team who best exemplifies the acronymic philosophy he calls “DART,” or “detailed, accountable, relentless and tough.”

“So many times coaches don’t wanna do it because it’s like it’s not what’s the norm,” Brown said. “But it's not the norm (for Syracuse) to hire me as the head coach as a cornerbacks coach. They gave me a shot. So who am I not to bring our punter — even though he works really hard?”

Stonehouse said he was surprised by the invitation, but eager to accept it.

“I think I have shown since he's been here that I like to work hard,” Stonehouse said.

Reid eyes expanded Pitt role

It's hard to imagine Desmond Reid's role increasing after working as a running back, wide receiver and return specialist in his debut Pittsburgh season. But The Associated Press second-team All-American as an all-purpose player thinks he's capable of doing more, even as an undersized player.

“Growing up, I was always a smaller guy, so my dad always told me, don’t worry about what people say about you, just do what you can do, handle what you can handle,” Reid said.

Despite his 5-foot-8, 175-pound frame, Reid rushed for a team-high 962 yards on 183 carries, tied for the team lead in receptions with 52 for 579 yards, returned punts and scored 10 total touchdowns after transferring from Western Carolina.

“He’s a team guy,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said, “and he’s got a chest cavity filled with a big heart.”

Louisville's Watts leans into versatility

Antonio Watts is listed at linebacker for Louisville but plays more of a hybrid safety position. And he loves to show off that versatility.

“It takes a lot of trust for your coach to put you at different positions that you can play," Watts said.

Watts went from a reserve in 2023 to starting all 13 games last year, posting a career-best 51 tackles. He capped his season with a personal highlight, retreating in coverage and reaching up with his right hand to knock away Washington's attempt for a go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final seconds to preserve a 35-34 win in the Sun Bowl.

“I just like helping my team,” Watts said. “Like, I just like being out there no matter what position. I just want to provide for my team so we can be our best.”

Up next

The ACC concludes its three-day set of preseason football media days on Thursday with Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

