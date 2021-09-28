Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

Moody and DeSantis held a news conference in southwest Florida in which both strongly condemned Biden on immigration and praised former President Donald Trump's policies.

“President Biden is aiding and abetting criminal cartels,” Moody said.

Asked about the lawsuit and DeSantis' order, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she hadn't seen the suit.

“Any Republican or any member who wants to have a constructive conversation about solutions to addressing what we all agree is not a long-term sustainable operational or moral approach to immigration, we're happy to have that conversation,” Psaki said.

DeSantis, considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has been attacking Biden on immigration for months. He sent Florida law enforcement officers to Texas to help deter illegal border crossings and he and Moody later visited the border and held a news conference to talk about the issue.