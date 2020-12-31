Florida suspect kills Wisconsin siblings in wrong-way crash

“Everything he did — everything he did — was about destroying somebody's life,” Chitwood said choking up with tears several times. “If there was fairness, he would have crashed into the median and killed himself and we wouldn't be here on the discussion.”

The highway patrol identified the suspect only as a 47-year-old Orlando man. Authorities did not release the man's name because his family had not been notified of his death. They also didn't release the names of the victims.

A license plate reader in a neighboring county identified the stolen car, and an officer located the vehicle. The driver then fled, got on the interstate and weaved between cars at high speed with its lights off, Chitwood said.

He then hit the brakes and did a U-turn on the interstate, driving northbound in the southbound lane before colliding with the other vehicle.

___

Farrington reported from Tallahassee, Florida.