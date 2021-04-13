Florida to close wastewater reservoir with leak history

When a leak developed at the site this month, in a reservoir that once held 480 million gallons (1.9 million liters), experts fearing a collapse triggered the evacuation of more than 300 homes, businesses and farms in the area.

The worst was avoided as engineers rushed in vacuum trucks and other equipment to furiously pump out wastewater, relieving the pressure. Crews also installed a steel plate at the leak site to prevent additional flooding from a seam in the reservoir’s plastic liner.

The reservoir contains what are called phosphogypsum stacks, a leftover from the phosphate mined for fertilizer. Officials say the water contains nitrogen, phosphorus, ammonia, and small amounts of radium and uranium, but is not radioactive.

There are about two dozen other similar phosphate waster reservoirs in Florida, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They hold about 1 billion tons of phosphogypsum stacks similar to those at Piney Point. The EPA also says about 90% of the nation's phosphate is mined in Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Noah Valenstein, the Florida DEP secretary, said the state also plans to sue HRK Holdings, which bought the property in 2006 and promised a cleanup. Instead, the company filed for bankruptcy following a 2011 spill of 170 million gallons.

“Stay tuned for litigation,” Valenstein said. “This is it. The site has to be closed.”

Wilton Simpson, the Republican president of the Florida Senate, said lawmakers would work to fully fund the cleanup and closure of Piney Point. The Legislature is currently in session.

“By the end of session, we'll have a closure plan,” Simpson said.

Seasonal algae floats in the water off Port Manatee, on Tuesday, 6, 2021, in Palmetto, Manatee County, Fla.

An unidentified foam collects on reeds where effluent flows from a pipe into a drainage ditch at Port Manatee South Gate on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Palmetto, Fla.

A sign regulates passage into an inlet at a coastal mangrove estuary off Port Manatee, on Tuesday, 6, 2021, in Palmetto, Manatee County, Fla.

A great blue heron rests off a coastal mangrove estuary at Port Manatee, on Tuesday, 6, 2021, in Palmetto, Manatee County, Fla.

This photo shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine, Friday April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla.

This photo shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine, Friday April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla.

This photo shows the old Piney Point phosphate mine, Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, listens as Noah Valenstein, secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, right, speaks during a news conference at the Piney Point reservoir, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Palmetto, Fla.