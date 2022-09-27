Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian

The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon in Gainesville shortly before NFL games around the country. Playing the game guarantees Eastern Washington a $750,000 payday, a significant revenue source for a school with an athletic budget around $17.5 million.

Also, South Florida and East Carolina, which had been slated to play in Tampa on Saturday night, will instead play in Boca Raton. The game will now kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Florida Atlantic’s stadium.