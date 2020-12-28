Florida's Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft

Grimes and Toney already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, another chance to impress NFL executives. They also are expected to attend the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Grimes had 38 receptions for 589 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He finished his college career with 100 catches for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Toney was at his best this season, finishing with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran 19 times for 161 yards and a score. He ended his college career with 1,590 yards receiving, 715 yards rushing and 16 total touchdowns.

Pitts is expected to be a top-15 draft pick, and Grimes and Toney also could go in the early rounds.

Grimes has a rare combination of size, speed and body control, and he probably would have had better numbers had Florida not had a deep group of pass catchers that included Pitts and Toney this season and Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond, Pitts and Toney in 2019.

Toney might not be quite as fast as Grimes, but he's one of the shiftiest players in the country.

