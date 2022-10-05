Florida's island dwellers digging out from Ian's destruction

There have been deaths in vehicle wrecks, drownings and accidents. A man drowned after becoming trapped under a vehicle. Another got trapped trying to climb through a window. And a woman died when a gust of wind knocked her off her porch while she was smoking a cigarette as the storm approached, authorities said.

In hardest-hit Lee County, Florida, all 45 people killed by the hurricane were over age 50.

President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers' Fisherman's Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.

Boats, including huge yachts, were thrown asunder, laying capsized inland far from their usual moorings. Homes and businesses lay in ruins with shattered windows, while the the surrounding landscape is a wasteland of debris and muck.

The wharf lies on one side of the bridge that leads into Fort Myers Beach, which was brutalized by the storm.

The Biden administration said the president has made additional federal disaster assistance available to Florida, including for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Power restoration has become job one, but vehicle access from barrier islands to the mainland is also a priority. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a temporary bridge to Pine Island should be finished by the end of the week.

Officials are also planning a similar temporary bridge for nearby Sanibel Island, but it will take a little more time.

“They were talking about running ferries and stuff,” DeSantis said. “And honestly, you may be able to do that, but I think this is an easier thing, and I think people need their vehicles anyways."

In the meantime, small motorboats continued to provision Pine Island. Jay Pick, who has been on the island since May to help his in-laws, said the winds from Ian blew the house's roof off.

“We're all safe, though,” Pick said Tuesday afternoon. “We're blessed. Driving around seeing what some people have compared to what we have left, you get that survivor-guilt thing. I'm trying not to. I'm trying to be happy for what we do have left.”

Arias, who also chose to stay on the island, said Tuesday that many who stayed are supporting each other.

“We have now gathered a lot of resources, not only donations but volunteers as well,” Arias said. “It's a wonderful thing to see how the community has come together. In every end of the island ... there is a family member or a neighbor helping that other neighbor.”

___

Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan in Fort Myers, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

