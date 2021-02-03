Flower farms see their Lunar New Year sales wilted by virus

Traditionally, Lunar New Year fairs – known as “flower markets” in Cantonese – are held before the holidays, with thousands of florists and festive goods vendors hawking their wares to the public. This year, the Hong Kong government will implement restrictions on such markets, which can only run at half-capacity and shortened business hours.

The policy has prompted concerns from farm owners like Yeung Siu-lung, who runs one of Hong Kong’s largest orchid farms. To prepare for the festive season, he had grown over 30,000 pots of orchids in 10 greenhouses at Hong Kong’s rural New Territories.