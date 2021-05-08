Floyd's brother, nephew react to ex-cops' federal indictment

Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is asking for a new trial. The other three are set for state trial on Aug. 23.

The federal indictment names Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, accusing them of willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air. Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the use of force and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

The Floyd family’s attorneys have said the federal indictment sends a strong message about priorities under President Joe Biden's Justice Department.

“The hope is that it will set a precedent that the Justice Department ... will look at these other injustices that these families never got their day in court, that were denied due process," attorney Ben Crump said.

