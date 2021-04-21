Floyd's hometown exalts in verdict but tempers expectations

“All we want is equality. Just give us an opportunity,” Watson said, adding that the Third Ward has contended with high crime and poverty in addition to racial injustice.

At a food trailer across the street from the corner store with the mural, Kim Hewitt served sandwiches to customers as she waited for the court's announcement.

When the flow of customers slowed down, Hewitt, who was also a friend of Floyd’s, sang along with some of the songs that blared from speakers next to her food trailer. Some of the songs on her playlist included “White Man’z World” and “Breathin” by Tupac Shakur.

As the songs played, Hewitt sometimes picked up a microphone and expressed what she was feeling, saying, “Hey, we want (expletive) justice. Justice for Floyd” or “We want justice because they don’t give a (expletive) about us.”

When the verdict was announced, about 20 people gathered beneath a small tent next to the food trailer. Instead of music, the speakers had live audio as the verdict was broadcast on a news channel. Some Third Ward residents gathered at a nearby grassy empty lot while a couple of blocks away, others sat outside their homes.

Hewitt and others around her loudly cheered the guilty verdicts. They clapped and hugged one another.

“We finally got justice,” Hewitt said. Floyd “woke up the whole world. The fight is just beginning.”

People driving by the corner store and food trailer honked their car horns and waved as they went by, yelling, “Justice.”

Third Ward residents celebrated the moment but also wondered about the future.

“Overall, there’s no justice in situations like this because his life is still gone. I’m happy for the outcome. Hopefully this can transition things. I don’t know how much it will,” said James Walker, 39, who also knew Floyd. “In a country where the protector turns into the terminator, justice does not exist. Even after Floyd died ... young black men continue to die at the hands of the police.”

Another Third Ward resident, Ceci Muñoz, cried and fell to the ground after the verdict.

“I’m so happy ... I’m not happy because the officer is going away. His family is going to suffer. But (Floyd) begged” for his life, Muñoz said as she cried. “When does it stop? When does it stop?”

Wayne said it will take more than a conviction in one case for the Third Ward and the Black community to believe that “real change” is at hand.

“This is a hell of a start,” Wayne said.

Lee Singleton reacts to the verdict in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after listening to the verdict in the neighborhood where George Floyd grew up. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Ronaly Brooks walks past a mural in the neighborhood where George Floyd grew up Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Houston. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip