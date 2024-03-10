Flyers coach John Tortorella reluctantly leaves bench after being tossed in game against Lightning

Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he would not leave. He relented after a couple minutes and headed to the locker room.

About 90 seconds before Brayden Point's power-play goal made it 4-0, the referees called a penalty call on Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont for tripping. It was changed to Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard after the officials had a discussion.

Less than a minute later, Philadelphia right wing Garnet Hathaway was given a 10-minute misconduct for making contact with Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli during a timeout for a line change.

