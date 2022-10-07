Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that's been seated to aid her investigation.

They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called to testify in the probe. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney who's been told he could face criminal charges in the probe, testified in August. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's attempt to fight his subpoena is pending in a federal appeals court.