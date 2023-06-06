Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne headline iHeartRadio festival

“This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

Foo Fighters will be coming off the release of their album “But Here We Are,” the first since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. And Clarkson will have released “Chemistry,” which she has said helped her process her emotions in the wake of her divorce.