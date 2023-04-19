BreakingNews
Foo Fighters plan summer album, first since drummer's death

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track “But Here We Are” will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

The lead, driving single is "Rescued," with the lyrics "I'm just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right."

The new album will be released June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. Other titles include “Hearing Voices,” “Show Me How,” “Nothing At All” and “Rest,” the ending song.

Hawkins died March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

