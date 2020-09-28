Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

Mohammed Shkukani is another entrepreneur who runs a coffee van in Ramallah. He said the mobile van was his first business. He likes having the flexibility of being able to move. "If I face a political or economic problem in a place, I can move to another place,” he said.

The pandemic comes at a hard time for the Palestinian economy. It grew by just 1% in 2019 and is projected to shrink by 7.6% to 11% in 2020, according to the World Bank. The internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, is expected to face a funding gap.

After relative success containing the virus this spring, the territory has taken a similar trajectory as that of Israel with a post-lockdown rise in cases that forced the Palestinian Authority to impose a 10-day lockdown in July. The PA has now reported more than 35,000 cases in the West Bank and over 250 deaths.

More than a quarter of Palestinians lived in poverty before the virus. The World Bank says the figure has likely risen to 30% in the West Bank.

A welder converts a van into a food truck, at a workshop in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed Palestinian entrepreneurial businessmen to find a way to keep working. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

