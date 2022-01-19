Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans' playoff return

“It was the first time that I got injured during the season and had to miss you know the rest of the season, so it was definitely different ...,” Henry said. “Just glad that I was able to get through it and had my support system and happy to be back.”

Henry said he appreciates everyone who helped him get to this point. The Titans (12-5) started the 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team Jan. 5, and they also gave him an extra week to work himself closer to game shape by earning the AFC's first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.