Football, reality competition conclusions dominate TV

Four separate NFL games were on Nielsen's list of the most popular programs in prime-time. As is typical, NBC's Sunday night game, most recently featuring New Orleans' surprise shutout of the Tampa Bay Bucs, topped the list.

NBC's “The Voice,” CBS' “Survivor” and Fox's “The Masked Singer” all crowned winners this past week and had fans tuning in. “The Voice,” with 7.3 million viewers for the first of two parts on Monday, had the highest numbers.