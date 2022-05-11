For future with team, Nets want more commitment from Irving

They began the season playing without Irving, deciding they didn't want him to be a part-time player. They eventually brought him back in December to play road games only, with him unable to play in New York because of the city's mandate requiring vaccination to perform in public venues.

An exception to the mandate made him available for all games in late March, but by then the Nets were climbing out of a huge hole and had to win a play-in game just to reach the postseason.

Irving is eligible for an extension this summer and said he sees himself remaining in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, who signed an extension last summer.

Marks said they haven't had any contract discussions yet with Irving but said the Nets know what they're looking for.

“We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball and be available,” Marks said. “And that goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here.”

