For migrants in Greece, road to heaven leads through Albania

Migrants or refugees who don't want to stay in Greece have several options, all illegal: To stow away on a ferry — or buy a berth on a smuggling boat — for Italy; use fake papers to catch a flight out; or walk through Bulgaria, North Macedonia or Albania.

And with Bulgaria being seen as too dangerous, and North Macedonia increasingly well guarded, large numbers are opting for Albania, even though its patrols are strengthened by officers from the European Union's Frontex border agency. Police data show Albania has seen a rise in arrests for illegal entry this year, while North Macedonia — outside which 10,000 people had camped five years ago waiting to sneak in — reports a decline.

Albanian interior ministry spokesman Ardian Bita said his country is “doing its utmost to fight the organized crime” groups that help traffic migrants, and has arrested “a considerable number” of smugglers this year.

The main base for the crossings is an abandoned army guard house — filthy and decrepit — and the surrounding woods a few hundred meters from the border, a half-hour's walk from the closest Greek village of Ieropigi and 220 kilometers (140 miles) west of Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki. There's water from a pumping station, from which some also tap electricity to charge their phones.

About 50 people were camped in the area during a visit by the AP, waiting to make their crossing attempt alone or with the paid help of smugglers. The population can rise up to a few hundred, most of whom are periodically rounded up and removed by Greek police. Few stay long.

Among those who do is Shaikh Musa Abdallah from Sudan who's stayed in the decrepit former guardhouse for 50 days, with his wife and five children, ages 5-15.

“I have tried six times so far to cross” into Albania, hoping to continue to Serbia, he told the AP. “But Frontex stopped me. For others it is very easy to cross, but for families it is very difficult.”

Abdallah said he's lived in Greece for the past three years, and now proposes to abandon his efforts to move on.

Mohammad Nour Mahmood Al Damad from Syria has also been turned back, six times in the past seven days. But he's traveling without children and is determined to persist, after being refused asylum in Greece.

“I want to leave, to go to any other country,” he said, baking potatoes under the trees with a fellow Syrian. “I don't want to go to Europe, just Albania or Kosovo. I want a good life.”

Husam Hderi, 30, wants the same but proposes to seek it further abroad.

“I want to go to Albania, then to Kosovo and from there to Bosnia to reach Italy,” the Palestinian from Syria said. “I have a family, two children in Syria. Once I get there I will bring them so that we can live together.”

Hderi reached Greece a month ago, slipping across the land border from Turkey and then being driven by people smugglers to Thessaloniki. He said that so far he has paid smugglers 2,200 euros ($2,570) to reach Ieropigi, and he is determined to continue north.

“Frontex is a big problem,” he said. “For a month I've been constantly trying to enter (Albania) and they keep sending me back.”

Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania, and Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia, contributed to this story.

Caption Syrian migrants wash themselves near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian woman speaks on her cellphone next to her son outside an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian man rests on the floor of an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Sudanese girls sit inside an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian man sits inside an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian migrant stands outside an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Migrants enter an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Syrian migrants gather outside an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Syrian migrants sit inside a forest near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian migrant prays on a hill near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian man cooks inside an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A Syrian migrant dries his washed clothes near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Syrian migrants sit near an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A migrant checks his cellphone near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A makeshift sign on a Greek Orthodox chapel shows the way to Albania, near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Migrants arrive at an abandoned army outpost near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption An abandoned army outpost where migrants gather near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A pile of garbage inside a forest where migrants gather near Ieropigi village, northern Greece, at the Greek - Albanian border, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption Migrants board a bus on their way to Athens after trying to cross the Greek - Albanian border, in Mesopotamia village, northern Greece, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A relatively smooth section of Greece's rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe's prosperous heartland. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos