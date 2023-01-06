Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

Before he was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2000, Pearce worked many years for the Maricopa County sheriff’s office, rising to become chief deputy to then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was nationally known for his anti-immigration policies.

Pearce embraced those policies as well, at one point even claiming credit for Arpaio’s infamous complex of jail tents.

“My condolences go out to the family, friends, and many supporters of Russell Pearce, a patriot, law enforcement official, and Arizona state senate president, who passed away today,” Arpaio wrote on his Facebook account. “He served with honor and integrity at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. I’m proud to have appointed him as my chief deputy. He will be sorely missed.”

Pearce later served as director of the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and more recently worked for the Maricopa County Treasurer's Office.

There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.

___

Associated Press writer Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.