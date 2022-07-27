Ford 2Q profit up 19% on strong prices, sales increase

Lawler said the company's factories are still slowed by the global shortage of computer chips.

“Given the constraints that we have, demand is still higher than we can supply,” he said.

From April through June, adjusted earnings per share were 68 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 45 cents, according to FactSet.

Ford's stock jumped almost 6% in after-market trading following the earnings report.

Revenue was $40.19 billion, also beating analyst estimates of $36.87 billion.

Ford said in a statement that it expects to keep getting strong prices for its vehicles for the rest of the year, which will help offset about $4 billion in added costs from commodities.

Sales in the U.S., Ford's most profitable market, rose just under 2% for the quarter. That boosted profits when coupled with strong demand and high prices for trucks and SUVs.

Lawler said Ford's sale prices rose about 6% last quarter from the prior year, and the company is not seeing any falloff in consumer demand. With average U.S. vehicle selling prices around $45,000, Lawler said there could be some moderation in prices during the second half of the year.