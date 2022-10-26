Ford disbands Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss

“We've looked at this every way that you can,” Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters Wednesday. “We just see the profitability, given the investment that's going to be required, a long way out.”

Doug Field, Ford's chief technology officer, said a breakthrough will be needed to make self-driving cars work, and then further advances would required before the vehicles could be deployed widely. Sensors on autonomous vehicles can't be scaled to high volumes or price points that consumers can afford, Field said. The vehicles also require high-performance computers, he said.

“There's a lot of work to not only just crack the technical problem, but then turn that into a high-volume reliable vehicle,” Field said.

Some Argo facilities will become Ford buildings, and many of the engineers and software developers will become part of Ford's mission to develop better driver-assist systems, the company said.