Ford posts surprise $3.26B 1Q profit; chip shortage looms

The earnings reversed a nearly $2 billion net loss from a year ago, when Ford burned through cash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Excluding non-recurring items, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it made 89 cents per share from January through March. That trounced Wall Street estimates of 22 cents per share. Quarterly revenue was $36.23 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $36.13 billion, according to FactSet.