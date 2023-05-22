Ford says it will stop competing in over-served markets, won't be all things to all people

Ford Motor Co. also cut deals with a number of companies to supply its rapidly growing electrical vehicle division, Ford Model e.

Ford will get more than 100,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide from Albemarle, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Compass Minerals International announced a multiyear deal to supply Ford with up to 40% of the battery-grade lithium carbonate coming from its project in Utah.

EnergySource Minerals will supply the carmaker with lithium hydroxide from a new site in Imperial Valley, California, and Nemaska Lithium, a Canadian miner, will supply Ford with 13,000 tons of lithium hydroxide annually for 11 years. per year over 11 years.

Because the materials are coming from the U.S. and Canada, it ensures that Ford's electric vehicles will qualify for new federal tax credits, making them more competitive.

Ford has split itself into three business units, Ford Blue for gasoline-powered and hybrid vehicles, Ford Model e for electric vehicles and digital products, and Ford Pro, the company's commercial vehicle business.

In addition to Farley and Chief Financial Officer John Lawler, executives from each unit will detail the company's plans.