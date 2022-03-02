Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles on, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by a regional board.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles on, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by a regional board.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

"We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about,” said CEO Jim Farley in a prepared statement.

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.

Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.

In Other News
1
Live updates: Japan offers to take in Ukrainian refugees
2
Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine
3
OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war
4
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
5
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top