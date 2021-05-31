Forecast: Global economy rebounding, faces multiple threats

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that relief and stimulus measures in the more developed world had done much to get the economy through the pandemic recession and back on the path of growth. It forecast global output would rise 5.8%, raising its forecast from 4.8% during its previous outlook in December. This year's predicted rebound follows last year's contraction of 3.5%, and would be the fastest since 1973.

OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said that economic prospects “have improved considerably in recent months.” But although the OECD said that most of the world would reach pre-pandemic levels of output by the end of 2022, it cautioned that “this is far from enough.”