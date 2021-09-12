Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches 13 to 25 centimeters), with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) can be expected Sunday into Monday.