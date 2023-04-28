Foreign companies in China face growing scrutiny, pressure

Xi, China's most powerful leader in decades, is in the midst of multiple campaigns to tighten ruling party control over entrepreneurs, root out official corruption and reduce reliance on foreign technology and expertise.

The Beijing office of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was fined 211.9 million yuan ($30.8 million) in March on charges that it failed to adequately audit state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co. That came after Huarong's former boss was sentenced to death in 2021 on charges of taking bribes.

The ruling party has tightened legal restrictions on access to information about companies and their employees. That has increased uncertainty for law or consulting firms including Bain & Co. and Mintz Group that help clients spot fraud or other misconduct by business partners or acquisition targets.

“We can confirm that the Chinese authorities have questioned staff in our Shanghai office. We are cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities,” Bain & Co. said in a written statement.

This week, China’s legislature expanded the scope of its espionage law to give authorities powers to gain access to electronic information. The law covers all “documents, data, materials and items related to national security,” said the official Xinhua News Agency, though it did not say how national security is defined.

Foreign companies have for years advised employees visiting China not to carry computers or mobile phones with confidential information because they might be seized by authorities or stolen by industrial spies.

An employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. was detained in March on what the foreign ministry said were suspicions of spying. No details have been released, but Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested during a visit to Beijing this month.

Also last month, the government announced Micron's technology and manufacturing would be scrutinized for possible risks under China's cybersecurity law. The company is a leading supplier to Chinese factories.

The ruling party also has tightened control over private sector Chinese success stories including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. by launching anti-monopoly and data security investigations.

Didi Global moved trading in its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Hong Kong last June. The company was fined 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) the following month on charges it mishandled customer information.

The crackdowns paint a jarring backdrop for official efforts to reverse a decline in foreign business interest in China. The ruling party wants foreign companies in electric cars and other fields to bring in technology and provide competition to force Chinese companies to improve.

Business groups earlier said global companies were shifting investment plans to Southeast Asia, India and the United States due to the difficulty of visiting China, as well as higher costs and more cumbersome regulations.

At a forum in March with business leaders including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, the country’s top economic official, Premier Li Qiang, promised “broad space” for foreign competitors.