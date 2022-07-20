'Forgotten' US victims of Mexican drug lord want justice

They did not know that Caro Quintero and his companions were holding a private party in a back room of the restaurant.

“Our father was an American citizen with no involvement in the Mexico-United States drug war, he was an innocent bystander that unwittingly became caught in the crosshairs of a dangerous drug cartel,” said Lannie Walker. “They began questioning my father and Al, asking them what they knew about the drug enforcement agents in Mexico, what they knew about the investigation. My father knew nothing, he was an innocent writer. They tortured him with an icepick for an hour.”

Mike Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations, said “Caro Quintero was one of those individuals that because he now had power, he had wealth, he crossed the line many times in terms of the people that he killed."

Describing what occurred at the restaurant, Vigil said “they looked out and they saw the two Americans and they immediately through their paranoia as well thought that they were DEA agents. They took him into the back and stabbed to death.”

The bodies of Radelat and Walker were found wrapped in carpet in June 1985, nearly five months after they disappeared.

In December 1984, two young American couples were walking door to door in Guadalajara, trying to spread their faith as Jehovah’s Witnesses. The four were abducted and never seen again.

Two state police officials later said that they helped kidnap and kill the couples on the order of Caro Quintero and fellow capo Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. They apparently inadvertently knocked on Fonseca Carrillo’s door as they proselytized.

Vigil, who was in Mexico and worked on Camarena's case at the time, explained why the investigation focused on the killing of the DEA agent.

“I think that the DEA concentrated on the Kiki Camarena case and then the drug trafficking charges. I don’t think that the DEA, it was not that they weren’t interested in the other murders, but, you know, that probably would have fallen into the jurisdiction of maybe another agency,” Vigil said.

“One of the things that we were really focused on was bringing these individuals to justice simply because the DEA is committed that if one of the agents is murdered, we will hunt these people down to the end of the earth and not spare any expenditure, any resources or any activity that we have to do to get the job done,” he said.

Lannie Walker says that “if Caro Quintero is extradited to the U.S. and is convicted and punished here, that would be a small amount of justice."

They likely will not come quickly. Caro Quintero's lawyers filed measures with the court - and the judge agreed - that would ensure he goes through the full extradition process and will have the possibility of the corresponding appeals if necessary. Extradition for former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman took a year.

“We do have hope," she said. "But we are very aware of how the Mexican government and the Mexican judicial system has worked, you know, as far as our fathers’ case is concerned up until now. So we do have hope but we are nervous that what happened in 2013 could happen again.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Keely Walker Muse, left, sits with her mother Eve Walker in the living room of her home in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013. Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 1985 murders of her father, journalist John Clay Walker, his friend Alberto Radelat, and DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, among other crimes. Caro Quintero has been recaptured by Mexican authorities on Friday, July 15, 2022, (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman