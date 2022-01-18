Former AG William Barr's memoir to be published March 8

But Barr parted with Trump a month after the 2020 election when he told The Associated Press that the DOJ had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud. That contradicted Trump's false contentions that fraud cost him the race against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. An enraged Trump met with Barr soon after the AP interview was published and alleged, ”You must have said that because you hate Trump, you must really hate Trump."

Barr stepped down shortly before Christmas in 2020.

After the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election results, Barr issued a statement in which he condemned Trump for “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress.”

“The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters," he added.