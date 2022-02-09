Former 'American Idol' star charged in fatal DUI crash

On Twitter and Instagram, Kennedy apologized for the video, saying “it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told news outlets that the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 and had been taken out of context. She said Kennedy had been imitating characters from the film “The Strangers: Prey at Night.”

Kennedy's hometown is listed as Roebuck, which is just south of Spartanburg. Officials didn’t say whether Kennedy knew Parris and it was not immediately known whether Kennedy has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He had a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.