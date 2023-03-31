Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency

Liu Liange, who also is a former party secretary of the bank, is suspected of “serious disciplinary violations,” China Central Television said on its website. The one-sentence report gave no details of the allegations against Liu.

Figures including bank executives, a deputy central bank governor and a former insurance regulator have been caught up in the crackdown led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed Xi to sideline political rivals.