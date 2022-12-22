Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

In their statement, the Broncos described Hillman as “soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity.” They added he “grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.”

Hillman rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 TDs in two seasons at San Diego State.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie's family. Although I only got to coach him one season, I'll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker," San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said in a statement. "Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on this face and his passion for the game was contagious. He'll always be an Aztec for life."

Added athletic director John David Wicker: “Ronnie helped resurrect San Diego State football in his two seasons in 2010 and 2011 and has recently been around the program offering wisdom and insight.”

Hillman's family explained in its initial post that his form of cancer affects “young African Americans with sickle cell trait. Unfortunately treatment has not been successful.”

Hours later, the family posted that he “quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends."

