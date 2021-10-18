Former Chicago college student convicted of terrorism charge

Thomas Osadzinski, 22, designed a computer code to help IS bypass programs designed to block the group's propaganda, prosecutors said. The former DePaul University student, who was born in a Chicago suburb, was living in the city when he was arrested in 2019 during an FBI sting. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

His attorney, Joshua Herman, said during closing arguments that the case centered on the right to free speech and that Osadzinski had the right to watch and share the videos.