Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

Fleming was run by Elkhorn and named for one of its executives. The company issued its own money, and workers used it for rent on company-owned homes and goods at the company store or local businesses. Neon was independent, a free town where U.S. government greenbacks, not company scrip, was legal tender — but it thrived off the glow of coal nearby.

Fleming and Neon prospered along with the company and industry. Dates still seen today on brick storefronts chronicle the boom years.

“We had department stores, we had grocery stores, we had restaurants, we had dry cleaners. We had a theater,” said Susan Polis, Fleming-Neon’s 73-year-old mayor. “You did not have to leave here to have, to get anything.”

But as the mines mechanized, the population shrank in Fleming as well as Neon. In the late 1970s, the former rival towns merged under one government in an effort to pool resources, but the bleeding continued.

Today, only about 500 people remain. And on July 28, the waters of Wright Fork rose, threatening further devastation for this valley of people who long extracted riches from the earth. But there’s a spark in Fleming-Neon that, so far, has refused to be extinguished.

A multipurpose center was set to open in a former car dealership about two weeks after the storm hit. Jeff Hawkins, a longtime educator who’s lived here since he was a teenager, said the project, dubbed Neon Lights, would include a performing arts studio, an internet cafe, event space, and an innovation incubator.

“We wanted a space for kids to be able to do physical activity, to dance, to sing, whatever it may be,” he said. “Upstairs, we would put a robotics lab and a computer coding lab.”

That dream is not dead, just deferred. For now, the cleaned-up space serves as an emergency supply distribution center.

The rains came again this past weekend, prompting a brief evacuation Friday evening. But while some dreaded it, Emory Lee Mullins chose to see it as a blessing.

“It’s washing it off pretty good,” Mullins said, using a push broom to sweep the last of the creek silt into the gutter outside his flower shop. “Every little sweep gets it, don’t it?”

Five feet of water had all but gutted the Letcher Flower Shop, which Mullins bought 25 years ago. But as the rain fell, he ripped out sodden walls, confident he will reopen in a couple of weeks.

“Because flowers makes people feel good,” he said. “They’re going to need flowers.”

It’s been hard to break coal’s grip on these mountains, said Hawkins, describing a corporate strategy to “make as much money as you can and move on.”

“For decades, money left here and was not reinvested here,” he said. “And that’s what we’ve been left with.”

But Fleming-Neon has also been left with a toughness. And for every story of tragedy, Hawkins said, there are six more of goodness and grace.

“The folks here, they persevere. They are resilient. They have grit,” he said.

The volunteers who’ve come from other states see that spirit, too. Ken Cagle, of North Carolina, said it makes him consider retiring here: “It’s just unbelievable, the people here, how they just want to help other people.”

And Hawkins intends to stay among them in these hills. He sees the flooding disaster as an opportunity to reinvent Fleming-Neon and eastern Kentucky.

“How do we reimagine what we can be?” he said. “And in a way that we’re not just surviving, but we’re moving to a point of thriving.”

Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hawkins walks into his fathers shop as the town starts to evacuate on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. After massive flooding occurred the town is on high alert with storms. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hawkins walks into his fathers shop as the town starts to evacuate on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. After massive flooding occurred the town is on high alert with storms. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hawkins helps clean his father's antique shop, called Curiosity Shop, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky., after massive flooding. When the storm hit, Jeff Hawkins was about two weeks from opening a multipurpose center in a former car dealership. The longtime educator who’s lived here since he was a teenager has big plans for the project he’s dubbed Neon Lights _ a performing arts studio, an internet cafe, event space, and an innovation incubator. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hawkins helps clean his father's antique shop, called Curiosity Shop, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky., after massive flooding. When the storm hit, Jeff Hawkins was about two weeks from opening a multipurpose center in a former car dealership. The longtime educator who’s lived here since he was a teenager has big plans for the project he’s dubbed Neon Lights _ a performing arts studio, an internet cafe, event space, and an innovation incubator. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers help clean up dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Volunteers help clean up dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Thunderstorm clouds roll in over the hills of Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The small town was evacuated after rain began due to massive flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) Credit: Allen G. Breed Credit: Allen G. Breed Combined Shape Caption Thunderstorm clouds roll in over the hills of Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The small town was evacuated after rain began due to massive flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) Credit: Allen G. Breed Credit: Allen G. Breed

Combined Shape Caption Charles Hawkins, 83, works to repair his shop helping as his family help to rebuild his shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. Hawkins' antique shop was damaged in massive flooding, however they plan to rebuild. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Charles Hawkins, 83, works to repair his shop helping as his family help to rebuild his shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. Hawkins' antique shop was damaged in massive flooding, however they plan to rebuild. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Inside Charles Hawkins' antique shop, belongings were damaged in the a flood, however he and his family are starting to rebuild the shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Inside Charles Hawkins' antique shop, belongings were damaged in the a flood, however he and his family are starting to rebuild the shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Charles Hawkins, 83, takes a smoke break after he and his family start to rebuild his antique shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky., after it was damaged by flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Charles Hawkins, 83, takes a smoke break after he and his family start to rebuild his antique shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky., after it was damaged by flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A man stands near a pile of debris as residents start to clean up and rebuild in Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after massive flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A man stands near a pile of debris as residents start to clean up and rebuild in Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after massive flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hawkins helps clean his father's antique shop, called Curiosity Shop, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky., after massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Jeff Hawkins helps clean his father's antique shop, called Curiosity Shop, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky., after massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A mud hand print is seen on a wall on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A mud hand print is seen on a wall on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers help clean up dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Volunteers help clean up dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A person walks by a sign for veteran coal miners on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A person walks by a sign for veteran coal miners on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Cody Hawkins, left, Joe Kincer, center, and Charles Hawkins, 83, right, take a break after pulling up floor boards to rebuild the Curiosity Shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. Hawkins' antique shop was damaged in massive flooding, however they plan to rebuild. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Cody Hawkins, left, Joe Kincer, center, and Charles Hawkins, 83, right, take a break after pulling up floor boards to rebuild the Curiosity Shop on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. Hawkins' antique shop was damaged in massive flooding, however they plan to rebuild. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Mud covers water bottles on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Mud covers water bottles on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A person stands outside as storm clouds start to rain on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A person stands outside as storm clouds start to rain on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A person stands outside as storm clouds start to rain on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A person stands outside as storm clouds start to rain on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Rain droplets fall on a road as a thunderstorm moves into Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The town was evacuated after rain began due to massive flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Rain droplets fall on a road as a thunderstorm moves into Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The town was evacuated after rain began due to massive flooding the previous week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Charles Hawkins, 83, sits in his antique shop as his family helps to rebuild on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. Hawkins' shop was damaged in massive flooding, however they plan to rebuild. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Charles Hawkins, 83, sits in his antique shop as his family helps to rebuild on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. Hawkins' shop was damaged in massive flooding, however they plan to rebuild. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A child rides a motorcycle in the rain on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A child rides a motorcycle in the rain on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fleming-Neon, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson