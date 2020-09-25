Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam

Niki Williams, 46, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, is among about 40 people who have admitted to charges in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving teens into college with fake athletic credentials or manipulated test scores.

Prosecutors say Williams, who administered the college entrance exams at the public high school where she worked, took money from the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme in exchange for allowing someone else to take exams in place of the children of Singer’s clients or correct their answers.