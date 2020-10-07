Former Florida State coach Bowden hospitalized with COVID-19

“I feel sure he’s going to be OK,” Ann told the Tallahassee Democrat. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn’t been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful.”

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

Bowden won national championships with the Seminoles in 1993 and 1999.

