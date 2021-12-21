Former German minister becomes new mayor of Berlin

As Berlin mayor, she has identified housing as a top priority. Rising rents have long been a top issue in Berlin. Giffey's new government will have to decide what to do with the result of a nonbinding September referendum in which voters backed a call for the local administration to expropriate about 240,000 apartments from corporate owners.

Giffey's coalition with the Greens and the Left Party isn't united on that issue. It has tasked an expert commission to make a recommendation.

It's the same combination of parties that formed the capital's sometimes fractious government for the past five years, but with mostly different faces after Giffey's predecessor, fellow Social Democrat Michael Mueller, won a seat in the national parliament. He didn't seek another term after governing the city for seven years.

Giffey is the first woman to be elected as mayor though not the first to lead the city. Louise Schroeder, then the deputy mayor, stepped up to the top job in 1947-48 after the first post-World War II mayor resigned.