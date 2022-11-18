Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache's office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia's GRU military intelligence service. The 66-year-old was identified only as Ralph G. in line with German privacy rules.

The court said he gave his Russian contacts information on the German military’s reserves as well as publications on the security and the defense policy of the U.S. and its Western allies, documents on the effect of sanctions imposed against Russia in 2014 on Germany, and a link to a working paper on the now-suspended Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.