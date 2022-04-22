BreakingNews
Dense Fog Advisory in the Miami Valley this morning
Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90

FILE - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki listens to former U.N Secretary General Kofi Annan after signing a power-sharing agreement with opposition leader Raila Odinga following weeks of bitter negotiations on how to end the country's deadly postelection crisis, in Nairobi, Feb. 28, 2008. Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday, April 22, 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a “sad day” for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.

Kibaki's death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan.

“Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country," Kenyatta said.

Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013.

His reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.

Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.

FILE - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki at the opening of the for the African summit, in Kampala, Uganda, July 25, 2010. Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday, April 22, 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a “sad day” for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. (AP Photo/Stephen Wandera file)

Credit: Stephen Wandera

FILE - U.S. Vice President, Joseph Biden, left, shakes hands with Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki, during their meeting at State House Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2010. Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday, April 22, 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a “sad day” for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim, file)

Credit: Sayyid Azim

FILE - `Previous President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki arrives for the inauguration of his successor Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani, near Nairobi in Kenya, April 9, 2013. Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday, April 22, 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a “sad day” for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)

Credit: Ben Curtis

