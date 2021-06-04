Former Louisville assistant gets plea deal in extortion case

Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. During a meeting with coaches, Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according federal prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of interstate communication with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville. Gaudio agreed to a plea deal that will include probation and a fine.