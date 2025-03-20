Former Michigan assistant coach charged with hacking computer accounts for athlete's intimate photos

The indictment was filed in federal court in Detroit.

Weiss was fired in 2023 as Michigan's co-offensive coordinator after failing to cooperate with the school's investigation of his access to computers.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from his attorney, Doug Mullkoff, were not immediately returned Thursday.

From 2015 to 2023, Weiss gained access to databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor, the indictment states. He then got access to the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 athletes, according to the indictment.

“Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes,” the indictment said. “He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history and physical characteristics. His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.”

After more than a decade as an assistant coach with the Ravens, under coach John Harbaugh, Weiss moved to Michigan to work for Harbaugh’s brother, Jim Harbaugh.